Do you know the food items that will be trending this year? Mackenzie Burgess a local registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices has the breakdown for 2023 when it comes to food.

This year it’s all about mushrooms, mocktails and medjool dates.

You can make them right at home by following Mackenzie’s recipe:

Mushroom Meatballs:

Ingredients:

8 ounces mushrooms, finely chopped in a food processor

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion, finely diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

Salt and pepper, to taste



Instructions:

In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook chopped mushrooms until brown and most moisture has been released.

In a large bowl combine cooled mushrooms with the rest of the ingredients and shape into 1 inch meatballs.

Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 400ºF for 20 minutes, or until meatballs reach 160°F. Alternatively, you can air fry at 400ºF for 10-12 minutes.

Pomegranate Mocktail:

Ingredients:

1 orange slice

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup ice

¼ cup sparkling water of your choice

¼ cup orange juice

½ cup POM pomegranate juice



Instructions:

Line rim of cocktail glass with orange slice then dip in sugar to coat rim.

Add ice then pour over sparkling water, orange juice, pomegranate juice and stir.

Garnish with rosemary and orange slice.

Stuffed Dates:

Ingredients:

1 Medjool date, pitted

1 teaspoon nut butter

1 teaspoon toppings of your choice (pomegranate seeds, chocolate chips, coconut flakes, chopped nuts, etc.)



Instructions:

Use a knife to cut your date with a lengthwise slit on one side.

Spoon nut butter into the halved date and press over toppings.

Repeat to create as many stuffed dates as you’d like!