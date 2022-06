Do you have a young aspiring chef at home? If you have a young chef between the age of 8-12 years old, encourage them to enter in the 2022 Colorado Pork Kids Summer Cooking Competition.

11 year old Brock Kopet of Highlands Ranch is hoping his sweet pork tacos will help him win the grand prize of $500.

To enter the competition, simply send in a two minute video to info@copork.org and feature your best pork dish of this summer.