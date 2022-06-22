The Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival is back and bringing Keystone chefs alongside special guests from Iowa will be serving unique bacon creations, transforming River Run Village into a bacon-centric mecca.

Just want to try delicious slices of swine? Three Bacon companies will be serving up individual bacon slices in all different cures and spice selections. Paired Bacon goodness with bourbon from Colorado and beyond including favorites like TINCUP Mountain Whiskey and Stranahan’s.

Festival guests will find that 2022 welcomes back some traditional event elements that were paused last year. Returning as a staple of the festival is the favorite all female AC/DC tribute band, Hell’s Belles. Prior to the COVID outbreak, Hell’s Belles had played every Bacon Festival since its inception at Keystone in 2011. 2022’s event will see them headline the main stage on Saturday once again.

The Bacon and Bourbon Festival is the perfect kick-off to the summer season at Keystone Resort.