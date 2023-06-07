Correction: A previous version of this article contained inaccurate information concerning the surviving family members of the deceased.

(KTLA) – Former professional wrestler the Iron Sheik has died, according to an announcement posted to his Twitter page Wednesday morning. He was 81 years old.

The Sheik — real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri — was born in Iran but came to prominence in the United States in 1979 with World Wrestling Entertainment, which was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.

During the 1980s, he was a mainstay of professional wrestling, developing a fierce rivalry with Hulk Hogan and later Sgt. Slaughter. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Iron Sheik poses backstage at Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2013 at Philips Arena on Dec. 11, 2013, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ben Rose/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

More recently, his Twitter account, @the_ironsheik, drew hundreds of thousands of followers to read his often profane reactions, usually in capital letters and utilizing the word “JABRONI.”

“F— THE APPLE VISION PRO HEADSET,” he wrote in one of his final missives.

The former wrestler is survived by Caryl, his wife of 47 years.

“Their bond was an anchor, providing him the strength to face the challenges that life presented,” the announcement said.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Marissa, who was murdered by her boyfriend in 2003.

For Marissa and his surviving children Tanya, Nikki and son-in-law Eddie, he was “not just a wrestling icon. He was a loving and dedicated father,” the announcement said.

“To his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his larger-than-life presence, we offer our deepest condolences,” the announcement added. “May you find solace in the knowledge that The Iron Sheik’s legacy will forever be cherished and celebrated. Rest in peace, dear Sheik, and thank you for the memories.”

The WWE, on Twitter, lamented the Iron Sheik’s passing on Twitter.

“WWE is saddened to hear of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, and extends its condolences to his family, friends, and fans,” the company wrote.