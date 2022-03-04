The Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT), an urban winery making mountain-grown and city-made varietals, announced that local florist Rowdy Poppy will be the winery’s partner for The Infinite Garden beginning this spring.

Local farmer-florist and Owner of Rowdy Poppy Kim Zimmerman will be hosting special events, seasonal farm flower shares and community classes throughout the growing season at the Garden. Classes will include everything from bouquet design and drawing courses to yoga and meditation. There will also be a selection of grab-and-go bouquets created by Rowdy Poppy available in the taproom at IMT throughout the season.

The first collaborative community event between IMT and Rowdy Poppy will be “Grow, Support, Flourish” which will take place on International Women’s Day (Tuesday, March 8). Led by Zimmerman, the class will include instructional vase arrangement with symbolic flowers like protea, tulips and matthiola (for courage, unconditional love and long, successful life).