June 27th is National Sunglasses Day and Dr. Steven Loomis, the Medical Advisor to The Vision Council says that no mater you age, eyecare is very important.

Just as the sun’s rays can burn your skin, they can also harm unprotected eyes. We wear sunscreen to protect our skin from the sun, and sunglasses help us protect our eyes. Dr. Loomis breaks down on what to look for when purchasing sunglasses to selecting the right eyecare.

Sunglasses are are the most effective tool for preventing immediate and long-term UV eye damage, and it’s essential to wear them year-round. Even after just one day spent outdoors without UV-protective eyewear, you might experience red, swollen eyes, blurred vision and sensitivity to light. If the sun is strong enough, reflective rays can actually burn the cornea.

In order to be effective, sunglasses should offer 100% UVA and UVB protection. • It’s best to buy from a reputable retailer so you can be confident that the product has met the industry standards. Stay away from kiosks on the beach or individual sellers in marketplaces.

The best place to start is to make an appointment with your local eyecare provider. They can help you find the right sunglasses for your needs and lifestyle and they can make sure your eyes are healthy and free of UV related problems or damage.