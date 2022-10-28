October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and during this time, it is important for women to get those annual mammograms for those early detection of breast cancer.

Dr. Kayla Griffith with Colorado Breast Health says that annual mammogram should start for every women by at least age 40. Dr. Griffith shows us how easy, fast and convenient it is to get those exams.

However, Dr. Griffith says that self examination should be done very day all year round for those early detection. The goal is to de-stigmatize mammograms and breast health and get the word out to the community that Breast Cancer does not discriminate age, wealth, or social status.