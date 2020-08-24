The Importance of Good Posture with Remote Learning

Most kids are starting back to school via remote learning. Dr. Jacob Fletcher with Well Beings Chiropractic Family Health shares tips on having good posture and the importance to a child’s development, and mental and physical Health.

Having good posture is important to a child’s development, and mental and physical health. Slouching places pressure on internal organs and can lead to digestive issues. Good posture also reduces tension in the shoulders and neck. There is also some research that suggests good posture helps people concentrate better, perform better, and feel more confident.

Use Proper Sitting Positions:

-Properly size chair (may need to use a pillow for support)

-Feet touching the floor

-90-90-90 Hips, Knees, and Elbows at a 90 degree

-Computer at eye level

Use different Positions:

-Standing

-On an exercise ball

-On their tummy on the floor

-Kneeling at an ottoman or couch

Take Breaks and Move

– Switch up their positions every 10-15 minutes. Build lots of breaks for movement into the daily routine. Taking scheduled breaks helps children to self-regulate, gives them the physiologic benefits of movement and helps them avoid getting to the point of frustration.