Tamayo and Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval are proud to celebrate the importance of bees to our everyday food cycle. Did you know that one in every three bites of food consumed by humans depends on bees for pollination, this is according to Earth Justice. Bee pollination is a major importance to many of Toro and Tamayo’s core ingredients.

Now through Earth Day, both Tamayo and Toro have a bee-adjacent specials that incorporate local bee pollen, honey comb, mead and other bee-centric products. The restaurant is also offering a Viva Abejas specials where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The World Bee Project.