Body-worn cameras are widely used by Denver Police Department as well as other state and local law enforcement agencies. Recently, Colorado now requires by state law for all agencies to have their officer wear body camera.

Julia Richman the Board Chair for the Citizen Oversight Board who are responsible for assessing whether the Independent Monitor is effectively performing its duties. The COB says there are pros and cons to having body-worn cameras. The typical outcomes sought with cameras include: improve officer safety, increase evidence quality, reduce civilian complaints and reduce agency liability.

Research studies show the effectiveness of body-worn cameras is mixed. They may offer benefits while others show either no impact or possible negative effects.