The Grinch and his Pup Biking Across America to Bring Awareness for the Performing Arts

Are you aware of the impact that COVID-19 has on actors of the performing arts?

Having starred in multiple national tours, most recently being “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,The Musical”, Philip Bryan understands the impact on a personal level. Having worked side by side with so many different theatres across the country, he felt obligated to bring awareness to their plight. Philip Bryan and his pup will be biking through Denver next week!

With closure of the physical venues, restricting not only public performances but also rehearsals, actors have lost their livelihoods for possibly the entire 2020 year, if not longer. In addition, local community theaters are essential for providing activities for older people and singing and acting lessons for children whose schools cannot provide them.

Philip Bryan has been a performing arts actor for over 15 years and has always been able to find work. During this pandemic, while sitting in his NYC apartment quarantined for the fourth month, Philip became restless and disheartened. He had to do something. He decided he had to bring awareness to the plight of the arts and the actors.

Philip will be riding his bike across the country with his pup, Tandy. He named this project “The Unpredicted Journey”. If all goes well, he will be traveling through your area soon. This will be an enormous undertaking considering most stores, campgrounds and parks are closed along his route.