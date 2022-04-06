The annual American Girl Doll Skate at the Greeley Ice Haus embraces the theme of the 2022 American Girl Doll of the Year, Corrine Tan™ is back at the Ice Haus.

Corrine is a school-aged Asian American student from Aspen, Colorado, and a skier who is committed to helping shelter animals. She struggles with some real-life challenges as she embraces changes in her family with a new stepdad, faces racism at school, and learns how to share her feelings by taking one day at a time as she navigates the world she lives in.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16 with ice skating, a group skating lesson, fun activities, and giveaways.

The American Girl Doll Skate is a popular event hosted by the Greeley Ice Haus, located at 900 8th Avenue in historic downtown Greeley. Admission to the American Girl Doll Skate costs $6 plus $3 skate rental.