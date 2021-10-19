The future of work as people return back to the office

Jenn Lim is the author of Beyond Happiness and on October 29th, she is bringing together luminaries, thinkers and doers across the a spectrum of work/life for a virtual conference to discuss what happiness means to each of them as well as what’s beyond happiness.

Lim discusses the current state of employment with more companies trying to hire employees and why many are quitting their droves. This current state is being called The Great Resignation of 2021 and Lim shares her insight on how companies can retain workers.