University of Denver student and ShelterBox Volunteer, Brittney “Bert” Woodrum is set to climbing all 58 fourteeners for ShelterBox, an international disaster relief organization, with the organization’s iconic aid box on my back.

Brittney’s goal is to raise $100,000 for ShelterBox and currently she is at $60,000. You can help her reach her goal by donating to https://www.shelterboxusa.org/fourteeners/ or just simply following her process.