The Food Security Project is helping communities with food insecurities

Though the real estate market has been thriving during COVID-19, food security hit its lowest rate in 20 years during 2020, with over half a million Coloradoans expected to experience food insecurity this year.

Real estate agents Catherine and Andy Burgess of Burgess Group | Compass recently launched The Food Security Project, using their vacant listing of the historic 80-acre McKknzie Farm to grow thousands of pounds of produce for Boulder and Broomfield counties in Colorado.

The duo is encouraging people everywhere to do what they can to create food security by growing valuable fruits and veggies in their own pandemic victory gardens whether it be a container gardens, gardening a small trip of land, or a full micro farm, then donate the surplus produce to their local community food bank or if located near Boulder County, to the Community Food Share.