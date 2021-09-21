The Food Security Project helping those experiencing hunger in the Boulder and Broomfield counties

Though the real estate market has been soaring during COVID-19, food security has hit its lowest rate in 20 years. Real estate agents Catherine and Andy Burgess of Burgess Group | Compass saw an opportunity for the historic 80-acre McKenzie Farm that they represent to grow local produce while on the market.

The “Food Security Project” transforms lush, but recently fallow, farmland into thousands of pounds of desperately needed fresh produce for people experiencing hunger in Boulder and Broomfield counties. Produce will include snow and snap peas, collards, kale, cauliflower and broccoli, bush beans, tomatoes, sweet peppers, hot peppers, cucumbers, summer squash, tomatillos, and garlic.

Burgess Group | Compass encourages everyone to join the “Food Security Project” to start their own “micro-farms” – anything from a victory garden to a container garden to grow the most needed and elusive food category- fresh, nutritious local fruits and veggies. Consider donating your surplus produce to your local community food bank. If you have no yard or patio, make a monetary donation to your local food bank. If everyone contributes what they can, imagine the gains will be made fighting local and national pandemic hunger.