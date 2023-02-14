Looking for some unique and beautiful flowers for your loved one this Valentine’s Day? At Pickletown Flower Co they see flowers as a means for connection.

Jessica Sparzak, Owner and Founder of Pickletown Co, says her approach is unique and innovative, offering an array of floral experiences from hand-tied bouquets, to art installations, to Flower Truck events and workshops.

Her flower truck can be booked for an upcoming event, bridal shower, Mother’s Day, birthdays and more.

Her flowers are known for her everlasting dried florals. She forage locally and import from all over the world.

If you’re still looking for the perfect bouquet, check out The Flower Truck at Commons Park today from 1-5PM with prepared bouquets and our popular flower bar.

They also ship flowers nationwide