A new era in our understanding of the universe is about to unfold, with the reveal of the first full color images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Among the images to be released will be the deepest image of the universe ever captured and Webb’s first look at the atmosphere of a planet orbiting another star, known as an exoplanet.

For decades, NASA and its partners have prepared to study the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope. This telescope has the capability to see the early universe like never before and even the atmospheres of exoplanets.