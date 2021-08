Nearly the entire immune system resides in the gut making gut health an important factor for kids staying healthy this school season. The fundamentals of gut health are having a healed gut lining and an optimal balance of bacteria and fungi in the gut, aka microbiome.

According to Carley Smith our very own Fairy Gut Mother, she says one of the best ways to support this is by incorporating more fiber into your diet which helps feed the good bacteria as well as opting for healthier food options.