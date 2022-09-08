Award-winning journalist Julian Rubinstein and Activist Terrance Roberts come together to create the documentary “The Holly”.

The documentary “The Holly” is an award-winning film project that traces the history of a neighborhood and a consequential gang shooting case. The book is a New York Times Editor’s Choice and the winner of the 2022 Colorado Book Award for general nonfiction.

The project reveals critical problems in Denver’s fight against gang violence, the targeted takedown of an activist and direct connections between gentrification, violence, and undercover law enforcement operations.

You can join Julian Rubinstein, Terrance Roberts and Tamara Banks for a special evening at the Denver Press Club tonight in a conversation on the film.

More on the film at www.thehollyfilm.com. More on the book at www.thehollybook.com.