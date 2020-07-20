The Denver zoo adds a new kind of animal, made from legos

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Zoo welcomes back Nature Connects®, Art with LEGO® Bricks, with over 15 nature-inspired creations made from LEGO by Artist Sean Kenney.

Nearly 1 million LEGO bricks were used to create the sculptures, which feature a snow leopard, monarch butterfly, whooping crane, coral reef, jeweled chameleon, black rhino, African lion and polar bear with her three cubs.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 1 and is included with regular admission,

Art with the Animals, Animals N Art Kids Series, and Adult Evenings are new experiences also available at the zoo.