The Denver Rescue Mission needs your help with their annual Turkey Drive

The Denver Rescue Mission’s annual Turkey Drive kicked off on November 1st and they are aiming to collect 15,000 turkeys for those in need this year.

The Mission is asking for donations of frozen turkeys, weighting 12 pounds or more in addition to food items such as boxed mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned vegetables and all the other Thanksgiving fixings.

You can donate a turkey in the following 4 ways:

Drop off turkeys —Donate a 12 pound frozen turkey at one of the following locations:

Ministry Outreach Center (Holly & 39th) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

*This is the preferred drop off location

Lawrence Street Shelter (SE corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Accepting Turkeys here from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24

Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site (UCHealth Training Center)

*Saturday, Nov. 20 only, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Donate now— Can’t drop off a turkey? No problem! You can donate funds by texting “TURKEY” to 24365 or by calling 303-313-2403. $15 to $20 is roughly the equivalent of 1 turkey.

Start a fundraiser— You can start your own online turkey drive fundraiser. This page walks through all the steps on how you can make an even bigger impact.

Spread the word –Share important information about the Turkey Drive virtually with your own community through the Mission's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (#GetGobbled).

The Rescue Mission is currently serving more than 2,000 meals a day across the metro Denver area and expect that number to rise as we head into the colder months.