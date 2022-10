Nuggets home opening night kicks off on Saturday, October 22nd against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The fun starts at 530pm at Ball Arena with tipoff at 7pm. The team welcomes back Jamal Murray and MPJ to their first regular season game and there will also be a special tribute to the NBA back to back MVP Nikola Jokic.

There are some tickets still available if you want to join on all the action when the Nuggets take on OKC for their home opener.