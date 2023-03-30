Disney Pride in Concert is a musical that celebrates the LGBTQ life, love, family and perseverance. The concert draws inspiration from Disney’s catalog of songs, from iconic films including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins to modern classics Coco, Zootopia and Wreck it Ralph.

The concert event features The Denver Gay Men Chorus, a 25- piece orchestra performing new musical arrangements, accompanied by choreography and visuals using assets from Disney’s films and archives.

The show runs approximately 2 hours, including one intermission. 42 songs from the Disney songbook: This collaboration is the first time Disney Concerts, INC has partnered with an organization to create an LGBTQ-specific concert package. Only two shows, March 31 – April 1 Ellie Caulkins Opera House.