The Denver Box Helps Local Restaurants

The Lion Project’s Denver Box, which supports local chefs & restaurants, farmers and nonprofits by offering a curated meal to be enjoyed in the comforts of a guest’s home or backyard. 

The Denver Box was created to support local nonprofits and businesses while offering elevated, in-home dining experiences. Each month, The Denver Box partners with different local chefs & restaurants that source ingredients from Front Range purveyors.  Each box feeds 4 people and is $100; $50 goes to the restaurant and the other $50 is donated to the work of a local nonprofit. 

For the inaugural Denver Box, the team is pleased to partner with Ash’Kara for the Saturday, August 29 menu, benefitting Spero Recovery, a peer-run, peer-led residential recovery program for men and women who are uninsured or have limited financial means.  

For the Ash’Kara x Denver Box, guests will enjoy: 

  • Ash’Kara Dips + House-made Pita Chips (including Hummus, Muhammara, Babaganoush, Labneh
  • Israeli Salad (romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, red peppers, avocado, Za’atar dressing) 
  • Chicken & Veggie Kebabs (4 garlic marinated chicken & 4 fresh herb marinated seasonal veggie kebabs) 
  • Saffron Rice 
  • Golden Colada Cocktail (rum, yogurt, lime, pineapple juice, turmeric, Ras el Hanout simple syrup) 

Please pre-order the Ash’Kara x Denver Box here to be picked up on Saturday, August 29, at Culinary Creative’s sister restaurant, Morin (1600 15th St, Denver, CO 80202). 

