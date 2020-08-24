The Denver Box Helps Local Restaurants

The Lion Project’s Denver Box, which supports local chefs & restaurants, farmers and nonprofits by offering a curated meal to be enjoyed in the comforts of a guest’s home or backyard.

The Denver Box was created to support local nonprofits and businesses while offering elevated, in-home dining experiences. Each month, The Denver Box partners with different local chefs & restaurants that source ingredients from Front Range purveyors. Each box feeds 4 people and is $100; $50 goes to the restaurant and the other $50 is donated to the work of a local nonprofit.

For the inaugural Denver Box, the team is pleased to partner with Ash’Kara for the Saturday, August 29 menu, benefitting Spero Recovery, a peer-run, peer-led residential recovery program for men and women who are uninsured or have limited financial means.

For the Ash’Kara x Denver Box, guests will enjoy:

Ash’Kara Dips + House-made Pita Chips (including Hummus, Muhammara, Babaganoush, Labneh)

Israeli Salad (romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, red peppers, avocado, Za’atar dressing)

Chicken & Veggie Kebabs (4 garlic marinated chicken & 4 fresh herb marinated seasonal veggie kebabs)

Saffron Rice

Golden Colada Cocktail (rum, yogurt, lime, pineapple juice, turmeric, Ras el Hanout simple syrup)

Please pre-order the Ash’Kara x Denver Box here to be picked up on Saturday, August 29, at Culinary Creative’s sister restaurant, Morin (1600 15th St, Denver, CO 80202).