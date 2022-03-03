On Saturday, March 5th, the Consulate-General of Japan in Denver and JET Alumni Association Rocky Mountain Chapter (JETAARM) will cohost the “Explore Rice～: Hinamatsuri” at the Stanley Marketplace.

The event hopes to increase awareness and promote grassroots–level understanding about Japan, as well as further strengthen the friendly relationship between Japan and the U.S.

Location: The Hanger at Stanley Marketplace (2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010)

Date & Time: Saturday, March 5, 2022 14:00-17:00

Admission: Free (Advance registration is required. Must be 21 or older to attend.)

