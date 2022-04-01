The Constellation Ice Cream, part of the Little Man family’s unique collection of ice cream concepts, is celebrating its third birthday Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Enjoy Cloud Cones, a scoop of ice cream in a cotton candy-wrapped waffle cone, to commemorate “Connie’s” birthday.

Cloud Cones will be available starting April 2-3, then continuing every first weekend through Labor Day.

As a special birthday present to a few lucky winners, Constellation is offering their first-class patrons a chance to win an ice cream social for six. Visit The Constellation or follow them on Facebook or Instagram for more information.

