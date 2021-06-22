‘The community backbeat’: SRO Beesley remembered as passionate protector

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — In the courtyard of Olde Town Arvada, staff of Oberon Middle School gathered together during what would be their scheduled time for a lunch break if school was in session. Officer Gordon Beesley always made times together as a reason to smile.

“He did, he loved his job,” said Tricia Tersigni, a Counselor at Oberon Middle School. “When he was on sight, we were put at ease.”

A protector and entertainer, it wasn’t uncommon for the beloved school resource officer to play music in the school for students and staff while in uniform.

On Monday, that instinct to be a protector led Beesley to sacrifice his life when he was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious incident call in Olde Town.

Oberon Middle School lost a man that did it all. Video shared with me today shows Gordon Beesley, their School Resource Officer, taking a moment to cheer up school staff by singing Christmas carols. It wasn't uncommon for Beesley to share his musical talents during the day. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/ZGmuCndq7N — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) June 22, 2021 School Resource Officer Gordon Beesley plays Christmas carols for staff at Oberon Middle School in 2016.

Credit: Oberon Middle School.

“Gordon would offer his supports however he could. You could always turn to him, contact him, he loved the students,” said Tersigni. “He was a true advocate for all of his students, a source of strength and fun.”

Staff tells FOX31 he’d play basketball with kids during recess and was involved in a bicycling club with kids and would ride with them around the neighborhood. Beesley was always at school events and assemblies, while also helping in the hallways between classes.

When not in school, Beesley would dive into his love for music. Local music lovers knew him best as the drummer of “Brethren Fast”.

“Gordon was protector of the band, the backbeat,” said Brian Trullinger, who played in bands and shows with Beelsey for many years. “He will be the backbeat of this entire community and police department for a long time.”

Beesley’s friend, Brian Trullinger, played in bands and shows with the fallen officer for many years.

He comments on their time together spent backstage.

Tersigni and Trullinger were among the many people on Tuesday, gathered around the fountain in Olde Town Arvada to pay their respects to Beesley. The owner of a local flower shop said he was getting call after call from locals to hang flower arraignments around town. Others used chalk to color the ground where flowers were laid in his honor.

“He was fun and loved life, said Trullinger. “You never had a dull moment with Gordon, that’s for sure.”