The Colorado State Fair Continues

Of the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, it’s also given rise to new possibilities, and spurring creativity and innovation. One of these opportunities is how the reimagined Colorado State Fair is reaching people of all ages and interests across the entire state in new ways, even as the Fairgrounds are closed to the public this 2020 season.

For the first time ever, all State Fair youth animal shows will be streamed live, they’ve created a virtual day camp for kids, we’re running virtual photography and talent show competitions, streaming our annual Slopper Eating contest, and even operating a Fair Food Drive-Thru event.