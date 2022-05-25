Back for a second season, City Park Farmers Market returns May 14 – October 29 (Saturdays 8am-1pm) with an expanded lineup of 90 vendors, monthly chef demos, weekly yoga and live music, and a grassy community gathering space.

The event presents a highly visual environment for on-site coverage and is a popular place to bring family, friends and dogs, soak up Colorado’s sunshine and enjoy a meal of locally sourced goodies.

The event is kid- and dog-friendly, with a large grassy area and cafe table seating

More information is at CityParkFarmersMarket.com