The We Got This! Youth Mental Health Summit is a youth-led, youth-informed summit that will provide area youth and their caregivers with tools, techniques, and resources to support mental health and well-being.

The event will feature informational sessions, breakout sessions, workshops, and an inspirational speaker.

The Summit’s goal is to reduce stigma around mental health and well-being for youth, empower youth to recognizes the signs of mental/emotional challenges and seek help, and create a culture where talking about mental health and well-being and receiving mental and behavioral healthcare is normal and celebrated.

What: We Got This! Youth Mental Health Summit

When (day and time): May 2, 2022, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: University of Denver – Richie Center

Cost: free for high school students and their caregivers