The bRUNch Run is back and running for a great cause

The bRUNch Run is an annual fundraiser for Denver-based nonprofit Metro Caring. The organization meets people’s immediate food needs while addressing the root cause of hunger: poverty.

The bRUNch Run will be back at Central Park with an amazing start line and finish line with some new bells and whistles for you to take home. This year’s post-race festival will look a little different than previous years, but promises it’ll still be a grand ole’ experience!

This family-friendly race brings together food and fitness with a side of fun. Participants receive a scented finisher’s medal, a pair of goodr sunglasses, bubbles from Korbel or Gruvi, pancake mix from Picky Bars and a commemorative mug.

Registration is $49 for adults and $20 for children. Team pricing is available for groups of 15 or more.