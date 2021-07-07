The Big Eat returns to the dining scene after 14 months of Covid-19 restrictions

EatDenver is excited to bring back The Big Eat event on July 22nd. The event has always been a celebration of the Denver area’s vibrant and dynamic independent restaurants, and this year, it will be even more special: a day to celebrate the official return of the dining scene after a devastating 14 months of heavy COVID-19 restrictions and limited capacity.
Each participating Denver area restaurant has created a special dining or bar experience just for The Big Eat. Guests will support a local restaurant and EatDenver, a nonprofit focused on connecting, educating, and advocating for our independent restaurant community, all while enjoying a fun night out.
Restaurants and bars scheduled to participate in The Big Eat 2021 include, but are not limited to:
- Ace Eat Serve
- Avanti Food & Beverage Boulder
- Avanti Food & Beverage Denver
- Bistro Vendôme
- Blackbelly
- Cart-Driver LoHi
- Culinary Creative Group
- Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
- Lola Coastal Mexican
- Rioja
- Sage Restaurant Concepts
- Santo
- Steuben’s
- Stoic & Genuine
- The Bindery
- The Family Jones Spirit House
- The Kitchen Bistro Denver
- Ultreia