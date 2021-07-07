The Big Eat returns to the dining scene after 14 months of Covid-19 restrictions

EatDenver is excited to bring back The Big Eat event on July 22nd. The event has always been a celebration of the Denver area’s vibrant and dynamic independent restaurants, and this year, it will be even more special: a day to celebrate the official return of the dining scene after a devastating 14 months of heavy COVID-19 restrictions and limited capacity.

Each participating Denver area restaurant has created a special dining or bar experience just for The Big Eat. Guests will support a local restaurant and EatDenver, a nonprofit focused on connecting, educating, and advocating for our independent restaurant community, all while enjoying a fun night out.

Restaurants and bars scheduled to participate in The Big Eat 2021 include, but are not limited to:

  • Ace Eat Serve
  • Avanti Food & Beverage Boulder
  • Avanti Food & Beverage Denver
  • Bistro Vendôme 
  • Blackbelly
  • Cart-Driver LoHi 
  • Culinary Creative Group 
  • Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
  • Lola Coastal Mexican
  • Rioja
  • Sage Restaurant Concepts 
  • Santo
  • Steuben’s 
  • Stoic & Genuine
  • The Bindery 
  • The Family Jones Spirit House
  • The Kitchen Bistro Denver 
  • Ultreia

