EatDenver is a nonprofit independent restaurant network of more than 275 members, working to support and strengthen Denver’s independent restaurant community through collaboration, education, training, events, and advocacy.
Since its inception over a decade years ago, The Big Eat has celebrated and supported local restaurants and bars through the annual fundraising event.
Since the pandemic, the Big Eat has been on hiatus, but for the first time the three years, the event is back. Guests at this annual summertime event will enjoy signature dishes from nearly 60 participating independent restaurants and bars across the city, organized by neighborhoods, along with cocktails, wine, cider, beer, kombucha and tea – all while supporting the local hospitality community.
Restaurants scheduled to participate in The Big Eat 2022 include:
- Ace Eat Serve
- Aloy Modern Thai
- Avelina
- Bellota
- Birdcall
- Blackbelly
- Blue Agave Grill
- Bodega Denver
- bubu
- CAFE 180
- Cap City Tavern
- Chook Charcoal Chicken
- Comida at The Stanley Marketplace
- Culinary Creative Group
- Culture Meat & Cheese
- el Camino Community Tavern
- Elevation Charcuterie
- Fish N Beer
- FNG
- French 75
- GQue Championship BBQ
- Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
- Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar
- LoHi SteakBar
- Los Dos Potrillos
- Lost City
- Meta Asian Kitchen
- Mizuna
- ND streetBAR
- Nocturne
- Room for Milly
- Root Down
- Rooted Craft Kitchen
- Santo
- Steuben’s
- Sushi-Rama
- Tacos Tequila Whiskey
- The Bindery
- The Kitchen American Bistro
- The Lobby
- The Pig & The Sprout
- The Post Chicken and Beer
- Ultreia
- Vero Market
- Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar
- And more to be announced
Bars and beverage brands scheduled to participate in The Big Eat 2022 include:
- Attimo Wine
- Avanti F&B
- Cervecería Colorado
- Ironton Distillery
- LALO Tequila
- New Belgium Brewing
- Rowdy Mermaid
- Stem Ciders
- Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey
- Teakoe
- Terminal Bar
- The Family Jones
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Topo Chico
For more information, visit www.eatdenver.com.