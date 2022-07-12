EatDenver is a nonprofit independent restaurant network of more than 275 members, working to support and strengthen Denver’s independent restaurant community through collaboration, education, training, events, and advocacy.

Since its inception over a decade years ago, The Big Eat has celebrated and supported local restaurants and bars through the annual fundraising event.

Since the pandemic, the Big Eat has been on hiatus, but for the first time the three years, the event is back. Guests at this annual summertime event will enjoy signature dishes from nearly 60 participating independent restaurants and bars across the city, organized by neighborhoods, along with cocktails, wine, cider, beer, kombucha and tea – all while supporting the local hospitality community.

Restaurants scheduled to participate in The Big Eat 2022 include:

Ace Eat Serve

Aloy Modern Thai

Avelina

Bellota

Birdcall

Blackbelly

Blue Agave Grill

Bodega Denver

bubu

CAFE 180

Cap City Tavern

Chook Charcoal Chicken

Comida at The Stanley Marketplace

Culinary Creative Group

Culture Meat & Cheese

el Camino Community Tavern

Elevation Charcuterie

Fish N Beer

FNG

French 75

GQue Championship BBQ

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar

LoHi SteakBar

Los Dos Potrillos

Lost City

Meta Asian Kitchen

Mizuna

ND streetBAR

Nocturne

Room for Milly

Root Down

Rooted Craft Kitchen

Santo

Steuben’s

Sushi-Rama

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

The Bindery

The Kitchen American Bistro

The Lobby

The Pig & The Sprout

The Post Chicken and Beer

Ultreia

Vero Market

Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar

And more to be announced





Bars and beverage brands scheduled to participate in The Big Eat 2022 include:

Avanti F&B

Cervecería Colorado

Ironton Distillery

LALO Tequila

New Belgium Brewing

Rowdy Mermaid

Stem Ciders

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Teakoe

Terminal Bar

The Family Jones

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Topo Chico

For more information, visit www.eatdenver.com.