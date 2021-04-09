The Biennial of the Americas opens public submissions for “Americas COVID-19 Memorial”

The Biennial of the Americas invites the public to submit memorial artworks to be featured as part of “Americas COVID-19 Memorial,” an artist-driven memorial project to acknowledge the grave impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Americas.

Individuals or collaborative groups of any age or nationality, who reside within the boundaries of the Americas (including Canada, the United States, Central & South America and the Caribbean), are invited to submit artworks through May 31. Submissions should focus on exploration of how the artistic imagination conceives a memorial to a contemporary tragedy that transcends national borders. Artwork may be accompanied by a 300-word narrative describing the work and any details about inspiration, materials used or additional context.



The Biennial will feature the artworks of the 20 commissioned artists alongside the public submissions (that meet entry requirements) through a virtual exhibition on the Biennial website, launching in June. In August, the Biennial will announce awards, determined by the artist selection committee, to three of the artists for their artworks (juried first place, juried second place and juried third place). The Biennial also will announce the “public favorite” in August, a $2,000 award for the public artwork receiving the highest number of votes through the virtual exhibition on the website.

The following is a general timeline for the project.

– March 3 – project announcement

– March 30 – open call for public submissions

– May – announcement of 20 featured artists

– Late May – public submissions close

– June – online exhibition launches, and public voting begins

– July – public voting closes

– August – awards announced