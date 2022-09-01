Summer may be coming to an end, but there’s still a lot of amazing things to do and see in September.

For beer lovers, check out the Mt. Crested Butte Chili & Beer Festival. This is a perfect way to kick off tailgating season and a great way to check out all the fall foliage that are starting to peak.

For the adventure seekers, The Pikes Peak APEX in Colorado Springs will give any adrenaline seeker some excitement. The Pikes Peak APEX is a unique 4-day mountain bike challenge on the slopes of Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain. Riders can choose to bike 1,2 or all of the days! This Rocky Mountain trail

experience through the aspens in Colorado’s backcountry will draw not only professional riders, but also amateur cyclists looking for a bucket list endurance experience.

The last day will have the APEX outdoor festival and expo (10:00am-6:00pm) where there will be food trucks all day, a Fat Tire and New Belgium Beer Garden, local vendors, live music, awards ceremony and after party! Also if biking is not your thing, for the first time this year, the event has invited runners to participate in the last day either in a 5k, 10k or 50k – all starting and finishing in America the Beautiful Park.

If you’re more of a history and wine lover, The Breckenridge Wine Classic is a fan favorite. Breck has a lot of interesting historic hiking trails available to tourists. Those who like to learn more about the cultural aspect of the gold rush era will have a lot of fun times here. Breckenridge Wine Classic is your chance to grow your knowledge and enjoy top quality food and wines from vineyards around the world. Master sommeliers, chefs and winemakers invite the public to play, wine and dine during the height of Breckenridge’s fall colors.