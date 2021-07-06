The benefits of hiking with your kids

Jamie Siebrase is the author of Hiking with Kids Colorado and her book shares why she believes it’s something we all should do this summer.

Why hike with kids? In addition to health benefits associated with physical fitness, there are so many mental health benefits too that scientists and doctors are beginning to study and promote.

Hiking is a great time for families to connect. A lot of times you’ll lose cell service mid-trail, and that’s perfect for parents (like me!) who can find it difficult to unplug, slow down and just be with our kids.

Hiking is a great sport for families because anyone can hike at just about any age. There aren’t barriers to entry (i.e. expensive gear or specific knowledge that’s required). And even parents and/or kids with mobility differences can enjoy hiking in Colorado on some of our state’s accessible trails — could mention Staunton State Park and its very cool TrackChair program.

Siebrase says right now her favorite place to hike in Denver: Marjorie Perry Nature Preserve, which is this absolute gem right off the High Line Canal Trail with two ponds, tons of great climbing trees, lots of small wildlife to observe. You can park near the Arapaho Tennis Club, off Quincy, at the very end of Dahlia Street. There’s a small lot servicing the High Line. Turn left onto the trail, walk south for about 1.5 miles. The preserve appears soon after you cross Belleview using the underpass.