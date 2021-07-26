The benefits of Cochlear implants

Many of us remember Lou Ferrigno as the Incredible Hulk star, but today his message is about a small device that has changed his life.

In February of 2021, the fitness icon underwent surgery for a cochlear implant and now he’s hearing better than ever. He struggled with hearing loss as a child, which affected the way he communicated with others and in his career, now Ferrigno is able to hear sounds he has never experienced.

Cochlear implants are available for adults of any age with moderate to profound hearing loss who no longer receive benefit from hearing aids.