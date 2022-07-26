The Denver Burger Battle is back and once again where they will crown the top burger joint for the best burger in Denver.
Denver Burger Battle is the can’t-miss Colorado foodie festival of the year with one simple goal: determine the best burger in Denver. Established in 2010, this sizzling tasting event includes unlimited samplings of burgers, sides, desserts, beer, wine and cocktails. Burger-loving attendees, as well as a panel of judges, will determine the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice top burgers of the town.
Tickets are still available for the August 4th event at Auraria Campus – Tivoli Quad starting at 530pm.
The following esteemed burger restaurants will compete for championship titles and bragging rights (with more to be announced in coming weeks):
- 5280 Burger Bar
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
- Blue Moon RiNo
- Border Burger Bar
- Briar Common Brewery
- Cherry Cricket
- FIRE @ the ART Hotel
- Illegal Burger
- Lucy’s Burger Bar
- Rooted Craft American Kitchen
- Snarfburger
- Split Lip
- Stoic and Genuine
- Stoney’s Uptown Joint
- Stanley Beer Hall
- Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row
- Highland Tap & Burger
- Carm & Gia Metropolitan
A portion of proceeds from the sale of the tickets will benefit Firefly Autism, a nonprofit that seeks to transform the lives of children with autism.