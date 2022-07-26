The Denver Burger Battle is back and once again where they will crown the top burger joint for the best burger in Denver.

Denver Burger Battle is the can’t-miss Colorado foodie festival of the year with one simple goal: determine the best burger in Denver. Established in 2010, this sizzling tasting event includes unlimited samplings of burgers, sides, desserts, beer, wine and cocktails. Burger-loving attendees, as well as a panel of judges, will determine the People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice top burgers of the town.

Tickets are still available for the August 4th event at Auraria Campus – Tivoli Quad starting at 530pm.

The following esteemed burger restaurants will compete for championship titles and bragging rights (with more to be announced in coming weeks):

5280 Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Blue Moon RiNo

Border Burger Bar

Briar Common Brewery

Cherry Cricket

FIRE @ the ART Hotel

Illegal Burger

Lucy’s Burger Bar

Rooted Craft American Kitchen

Snarfburger

Split Lip

Stoic and Genuine

Stoney’s Uptown Joint

Stanley Beer Hall

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

Highland Tap & Burger

Carm & Gia Metropolitan

A portion of proceeds from the sale of the tickets will benefit Firefly Autism, a nonprofit that seeks to transform the lives of children with autism.