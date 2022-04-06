Enklu, the leading metaverse creation platform, partners with NPU and Fever to open VERSE, the first in-person augmented reality hologram gallery and immersive experience.
VERSE: The Art of the Future, is a visionary and collaborative augmented reality NFT exhibition combining art, entertainment and technology. VERSE provides creators and owners a new community, platform and space to engage with art in a way accessible to all.
What: VERSE: The Art of the Future
When (day and time): Opening Thursday, April 7th, 2022
Opening Hours:
– Wednesdays & Thursdays: 12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
– Fridays & Saturdays: 12:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
– Sundays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Where: Denver Pavilions, 500 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202, 80202
Cost: Tickets starting at $20