Enklu, the leading metaverse creation platform, partners with NPU and Fever to open VERSE, the first in-person augmented reality hologram gallery and immersive experience.



VERSE: The Art of the Future, is a visionary and collaborative augmented reality NFT exhibition combining art, entertainment and technology. VERSE provides creators and owners a new community, platform and space to engage with art in a way accessible to all.

What: VERSE: The Art of the Future

When (day and time): Opening Thursday, April 7th, 2022

Opening Hours:

– Wednesdays & Thursdays: 12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

– Fridays & Saturdays: 12:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

– Sundays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Where: Denver Pavilions, 500 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80202, 80202

Cost: Tickets starting at $20