The Art of the Brick Build the Station LEGO Contest

Denver Union Station is celebrating the global sensation “The Art of the Brick” exhibit now on display at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science with a special Build the Station LEGO Brick Contest this fall.

“The Art of the Brick” features works by renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, who has taken LEGO bricks from beloved toys to artistic marvels. The exhibit showcases Sawaya’s original artworks – including fan favorite Yellow, a life-size sculpture of a man with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from his chest, and a T. rex skeleton made out of 80,000 LEGO bricks – along with reimagined versions of famous art masterpieces such as Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

What: Denver Union Station Build the Station LEGO Contest with Denver Museum of Nature & Science

When (day and time): The Denver Union Station marketing team will select the top five submissions on Friday, Nov. 6th – based on creativity, construction technique & overall aesthetic. Denver Union Station will then invite the public to help name the “People’s Choice” winner by featuring the top five selections on its Instagram account from Monday, Nov. 9 – Friday, Nov. 13.

Both winners will be announced on Monday, Nov. 16th.

The Grand Prize winning creation will be displayed in Denver Union Station’s Great Hall through January 31, 2021. The winner will also receive a two-night stay at The Crawford Hotel, with valet parking, dinner for two and breakfast for two included, along with two tickets to “The Art of the Brick” at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

The People’s Choice Prize winner will receive two complimentary tickets to “The Art of the Brick.”

Where: Virtual contest. To enter, simply create a replica of Denver’s landmark Beaux Arts train station ONLY using LEGO elements. Free & open to everyone, simply post your creation to Instagram using the hashtag #BuildTheStation and tag the @DenverUnionStation Instagram account by Thursday, Nov. 5th.

Cost: FREE