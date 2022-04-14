The Art of Banksy features more than 100 works by the elusive street artist including many of his most recognizable images such as “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper” and original variations of “Girl with Balloon,” which was famously shredded at auction in 2018.

The Art of Banksy offers a rare chance to see a multitude of works in one location. In true Banksy style, The Art of Banksy is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist, but rather sourced from private collections allowing the public to see works that would otherwise stay hidden in private homes or warehouses.

Banksy, whose identity is the art world’s biggest secret, is an enigmatic artist and world-recognized activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention.

The Art of Banksy exhibit opens in Denver on Thursday, April 14, and runs through June 12, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at banksyexhibit.com/denver/, starting at $39.99 ($29.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed, flexible and VIP ticket options available.