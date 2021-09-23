The annual Carousel Ball benefiting children’s diabetes foundation

The annual Carousel Ball events have raised more than $105 million to date. Proceeds from the 35th Annual Carousel Ball benefit the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes.

Dana Davis, the Executive Director for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation shares with us the impact of diabetes care and research in our community and why this annual benefit is so important.

The annual Carousel Ball takes place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at The Hyatt Convention Center and tickets are still available on the website.