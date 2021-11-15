The American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women

On November 19, 2021 over 400 women and men will come together at the 2021 Denver Go Red for Women Luncheon to take a make a commitment to take charge of their heart health and encourage those they love to do the same.

The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

The American Heart Association and Go Red for Women are committed to ensuring every woman knows about cardiovascular disease and her own risk factors so she can take charge of her health and live a longer, healthier life.



We are currently losing one in three women to heart disease and stroke and losing even one, is one too many. Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat.

Research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women and suggests younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes. That’s why it’s important for all women at all ages to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same.

Tickets are still available for the Go Red for Women Luncheon, registration is available at https://event.gives/denvergored. The event is Friday, November 19th at the Hilton Denver City Center.

