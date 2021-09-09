The 45th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival is back in full swing

After the challenges of 2020, the the 45th annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Hyland Festival is back in full swing in Estes Park.

The festival is a treasured tradition for families in Colorado and throughout the Rocky Mountain Region.

There’s something for everyone from living history including birds of prey and dance performances to world class Scottish Highland Athletic competitions, hurling and jousting demonstrations, musical acts, Scottish and Irish food and drinks and North America’s largest Celtic parade on Saturday morning that runs through the heart of Estes.

The festival kicks off on Friday, September 10th and run through Sunday, September 12th. The festival fairgrounds will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information and to order tickets, call 1-800-90-ESTES or visit ScotFest.com.