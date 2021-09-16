The 3rd Annual Denver BBQ Festival at Empower Field at Mile High

Traditionally held on Father’s Day Weekend, the new Fall dates will bring together legendary pitmasters from Denver and around the nation to serve award-winning BBQ.

In addition, attendees can enjoy cold beer, refreshments, BBQ tutorials and demonstrations; as well as games and activities for the whole family. Attendees will be able to listen to great music and purchase world-class BBQ from some of the most iconic pitmasters and restaurants across the country.

The Denver BBQ Festival brings together award-winning barbecue pitmasters to serve award-winning ‘que. Come grab a slab and enjoy the meaty magic of amazing BBQ joints from all points, not to mention live music, cold drinks and demonstrations from the nation’s most iconic BBQ wizards.

What: The Denver BBQ Fest

When (day and time):

Friday, Sept 17 5-9pm

Saturday, Sept 18 11am-8pm

Sunday, Sept 19 11am-6pm

Where: Empower Field at Mile High

Cost: Free to attend