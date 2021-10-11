The 2021 Governor’s Cup selects its top Colorado wine winners

The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board (CWIDB), part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, proudly announces the 14 Colorado wines that have been selected to comprise the 2021 Governor’s Cup Wine Collection. This year’s competition included 279 wine submissions from 41 local wineries – including entries of sake and hard seltzer for the first time – all of which were judged by a panel of sommeliers, chefs, writers, and wine experts from around the country.

The Best of Show winner will be officially announced during the annual Colorado UnCorked Event on November 5, 2021, at The History Colorado Center. This event will be the first and only opportunity for the public to try all of the award-winning wines at the same time.

The 14 winning wines will be put into the 2021 Governor’s Cup Collection; wines designated to reflect the high quality of the Colorado wine industry. Eight wineries from previous Collections are repeat winners again this year: Bookcliff Vineyards, Carlson Vineyard, Plum Creek Winery, The Storm Cellar, Whitewater Hill Vineyards, Turquoise Mesa Winery, and Redstone Meadery. New to the collection this year include wines from: Buckel Family Wine, Carboy Winery, Sauvage Spectrum and Continental Divide Winery.

Tickets are still available at $55 for General Admission and $95 for the VIP experience and can be purchased at Eventbrite. Complete information found at Uncorked – Colorado Wine.