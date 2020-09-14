The 2020 Parade of Homes

Denver’s home showcase tradition returns with “Your Personalized Parade” providing options to tour Parade homes virtually or schedule in-person appointments to visit homes.
This year’s Parade will showcase: One spotlight master plan community; 45 newly designed model homes, custom homes by 11 area residential builders located in neighborhoods throughout the greater Denver metropolitan area; Of the 45 homes, five are luxury “Dream Homes;” “Your Personalized Parade” offering attendees the chance to tour homes virtually or schedule an appointment for in-person tours at ParadeofHomesDenver.com.