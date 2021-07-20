The 10th Annual Denver Burger Battle is back on

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Denver Burger Battle is the can’t-miss foodie event of the year where burger fanatics and a panel of judges determine the top burgers of the town.

This year’s battle will have everything from your classic cheese burger to some out of the box creations that may challenge your notions of burgers entirely.

Here are some of the standout burgers to look out for at the Denver Burger Battle:

Cherry Cricket is back to defend their 2019 victory (judges loved their Green Chile Relleno Burger). This time the Denver restaurant will have 720 Jammin Poblano Burger , a burger with pimento cheese, crispy panko roasted poblano, grilled pork belly and drizzled raspberry jam up for judging

Likewise, Parkburger in RiNO, a 3-time Judges Choice Winner hopes that The Fun Guy 2.0, a succulent 1/3 pound patty with sauteed mushrooms, tangy roasted tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and crispy onions served on a garlic oiled bun with house-made garlic truffle aioli and a refreshing cilantro pesto, will bring home another accolade

Illegal Burger is letting the people try their off-the-menu El Don. This special request burger includes allnatural beef patty, charred poblano pepper, battered queso fresco, jalapeño agave glaze, mexican slaw tossed in chipotle crema all on a perfectly toasted B&W sesame brioche bun

The Castle Bar & Grill has been making waves as an up-and-coming burger bar and they're bringing it to the people to decide. Their McCastle Burger has all natural beef patty, Thousand Island dressing, pickles, lettuce and American cheese

The Original is submitting The Croughnut, featuring a croughnut bun, cheese glaze, bacon, Wagyu patty and onion jam

Tickets are currently on sale for the event on Thursday, August 5.