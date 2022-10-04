(KTLA) — Taco lovers, October 4 is your day. And not just because it’s a Tuesday — it’s also National Taco Day.

Regardless of how you prefer your taco — meat or no meat, hard or soft shell, loaded with toppings or plain and simple — it’s safe to say you only want the best taco on National Taco Day.

While there are countless places to find a taco, analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the 100 best taco spots in the U.S. based on ratings and recommendations from its community of reviewers. This includes restaurants, taquerias, cantinas and trucks — from Alaska to Florida and all points in between. There is even an interactive map to help you find Yelp’s top 100 taco spots.

Topping the list are three spots in California: Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego; Taco Nazo in Bellflower; and Taqueria Mi Ranchito in Sylmar.

Below are the 25 best taco spots in America based on Yelp reviews and ratings. The full list can be found here on Yelp’s website.

Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, San Diego, California Taco Nazo, Bellflower, California Taqueria Mi Ranchito, Sylmar, California Granny’s Tacos, Austin, Texas Los Tacos No.1, New York, New York Tacos Sinaloa, Oakland, California El Primo Tacos, Venice, California Bajamar Seafood & Tacos, Las Vegas, Nevada Shaka Tacoz, Captain Cook, Hawaii Mami Coco, Dallas, Texas De Cabeza, Chula Vista, California Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos, Juneau, Alaska Jazzy’s Kitchen, Kihei, Maui, Hawaii Taqueria El Asador, Pensacola, Florida Mariscos Mi Gusto Es, San Diego, California Street Tacos and Grill, Los Angeles, California Tacos Jalisco, Key Largo, Florida Tranky’s Tacos, Garland, Texas El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe, New Mexico Birrieria Little Tijuana, Riverside, California Cocina Madrigal, Phoenix, Arizona Edgewater Tacos, Chicago, Illinois Chicali Tacos, Las Vegas, Nevada Tacos Aya Yay, Lafayette, Colorado La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant, El Mirage, Arizona

In the mood for a taco? Yelp is also launching its first-ever Taco Trailblazer campaign, and the company is seeking people to join them on the road. The lucky few who are chosen for the job will be tasked with traveling to the best taco restaurants in the country, earning $20,000 along the way.